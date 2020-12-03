102-year-old NY woman who lived through Spanish Flu beats COVID-19 twice!

- Advertisement -

A 102-year-old New York woman who showed incredible human resistance surviving against two COVID-19 infections had also lived through the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic!

Angelina Friedman’s remarkable recovery from COVID-19 is celebrated as a triumph over the deadly coronavirus.

In March, she made the headlines for beating the COVID-19 infection and is now back in the news after winning a second battle against the infection after celebrating her 102nd birthday.

“Not only has she beaten COVID at 101, but she’s also beaten it at 102,” Joanne Merola, her daughter told WPIX.

Merola received a call from the North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center, where her mother is currently living, in late October “to tell me she had tested positive again.”

But when she defeated the disease that has proven especially dangerous for adults over the age of 65, and news of her “invincible mother tested negative” on Nov. 17, it was cause for another moment of joy.

“She had symptoms — fever, a dry cough,” Merola recalls. “They thought she might also have the flu.”

“She’s not the oldest to survive COVID, but she may be the oldest to survive it twice,” Merola adds.

Highlander — the Italian immortal

In March, another 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from coronavirus after spending 20 days in the Hospital. Italica Grondona earned herself the nickname “Highlander — the immortal” after recovering from the virus.

“Italica represents a hope for all the elderly facing this pandemic,” a doctor at the Italian hospital treating the centenarian told CNN.

Italica began showing “mild symptoms” of coronavirus and was subsequently hospitalized for “mild heart failure.

“She only had some mild coronavirus symptoms, so we tested her and she was positive,” explained the doctor.

She is the first patient known in Italy who might have gone through the ‘Spanish flu’ since she was born in 1917.