110 million people displaced worldwide due to violence

A UN report indicates that 110 million people have been displaced all over the world due to war, persecution, violence, and human rights abuses.

The rising trend of compulsory displacement comes as charitable response plans and resources remain sternly underfunded. According to UNHCR, The right to asylum is also “under threat” in some places, and a rising number of compounding factors have made it even harder to provide protection to those most in need.

The new UNHCR report on displaced people is “quite an indictment on the state of our world,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told reporters. “We are constantly confronted with emergencies.”

Displaced People – Facts numbers

At the end of 2022, there were 108.4 million people who were displaced under duress — or one in 74 people all over the world.

Globally, there is a total of 62.5 million internally displaced individuals, 35.3 million evacuees, 5.4 million asylum seekers, and 5.2 million others who are in need of international protection.

- Advertisement -

Of those in need of international protection, approximately 52% of refugees and other people came from just three countries: Syria (6.5 million), Ukraine (5.7 million), and Afghanistan (5.7 million).

War in Ukraine

Russia’s attack on Ukraine was the “top driver of displacement” in 2022, with the migration from Ukraine representing the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, the UN said.

But long-drawn-out conflicts and calamities in Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venezuela, and elsewhere also continue to force people out of their homes.

More and more people have also been pushed to flee from their home countries because of climate-fueled natural catastrophes, says UNHCR spokesperson Kathryn Mahoney.

What the response should be

While the world’s agencies are all putting out a response to the different crisis situations, a truly effective response will only work if the international community centers on addressing the root causes of dislocation and producing a more egalitarian structure that values “asylum for all.”

- Advertisement -

“We know what fair, efficient, and humane solutions are,” Mahoney adds. “We just need to implement them.”

Read More News

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts