200 teenagers break into $8m Florida mansion to party

We have all heard of breaking-in to steal and rob but we seldom hear of people breaking and entering a home with the sole intention of partying. Well that’s exactly what happened when 200 people broke into an $8 million Florida mansion and decided to party the night away.

The incident came to light when a noise complaint was made early in the morning on June 25 at the Walton County Sheriff’s office. When the police arrived at Blackwater Street in Watercolor most of the people had split the scene.

Ever since then video clips of the party have been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms. The biggest highlight of the evening shockingly enough was when the foyer of the palatial home was turned into a boxing ring. The social media footage depicts two boys furiously fighting each other with gloves on as the crowd of young people filmed the event, cheering and egging them on.

Police are currently on the lookout for the group of teenagers who were responsible for the break-in. When the police arrived on the night in question most of the teenagers had fled leaving the police with nothing but social media leads to go on.

The house was located near Panama City in northwestern Florida.

Police estimate that at least 150 to 200 teens attended the party. This was according to a statement given by Walton County Sheriff’s Office employee, Corey Dobridnia who spoke to USA Today about the incident.

The sheriff’s office also posted the following statement on Facebook.

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary. Apart form the damage caused and the items stolen it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it. Especially in a place where you’re supposed to feel safe.”

The police also said that they can subpoena Snapchat if need be.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with any information about the party to come forward.