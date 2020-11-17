Home Asia Featured News 43% of have antibodies for : Study

43% of children have antibodies for Covid-19: Study

They assessed blood samples of more than 300 adults and 48 children and compared it with the samples of 170 people who have been infected with the disease

43%-of-children-have-antibodies-for-covid-19:-study

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

, Nov. 17 — Children have a distinct immune response to the novel coronavirus disease () compared to adults, a new has found. The study was part of a to understand the ravaging effects of the . The Experts discovered that children’s immune systems develop a type of antibodies during common cold which might be giving them a degree of protection against the disease.

They assessed blood samples of more than 300 adults and 48 children and compared with the samples of 170 people have been infected with the viral disease. The findings showed that many children carried a particular type of antibody that is helping their immune system prevent Covid-19 .

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Only five per cent of adults have these antibodies, as compared to 43 per cent of children, the research showed. It is being led by George Kassiotis who heads the Retroviral Immunology Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time a study has shown different effects of Covid-19 on people of different age groups. Another study published in an immunology journal had said that children who contract the rarely develop the kinds of severe respiratory and other symptoms seen in adults.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide soared to 54,826,773 as the continues to infect thousands of people across the world. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,323,093.

While the Covid gloom fails to be under control, there was good news on the vaccine front. Moderna Inc said its was almost 95% effective in a late-stage , another sign of progress in the hunt for tools to the .

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Deputy minister: Don’t compare Malaysia’s wage subsidy programme to Singapore’s

KUALA LUMPUR -- Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said it was unfair to benchmark 's wage subsidy scheme...
Read more
Featured News

Sarawak assistant minister urges PSB to reconsider alliance with DAP

KUCHING, Nov. 13 -- Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has been urged to reconsider any decision to work with Democratic...
Read more
Featured News

On Diwali, PM Modi distributes sweets to Indian soldiers at Longewala, rides tank

India, Nov. 14 -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram