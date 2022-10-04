First 5G handheld gaming device now in the pipeline

- Advertisement -

US telecom giant Verizon has announced a partnership with the computer hardware manufacturer Razer to develop and release the first-ever 5G portable gaming console.

The idea is to be able to play Android games via a specially designed handheld device that’s better tailored and more powerful than a smartphone.

Verizon has teamed up with Razer and Qualcomm to develop this new product. It is billed as a veritable handheld gaming device, the first in the world to be 5G compatible. It will be manufactured by Razer and will incorporate a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC) specially designed for games. On paper, this chip can indeed support games with a refresh rate of 144 frames per second. It also offers state-of-the-art 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Razer, a specialist in gaming PCs and peripherals, currently already offers controller kits for smartphones, facilitating the gaming experience. At one time, the brand even marketed its own smartphone, the Razer Phone, for gamers. However, the product now in the pipeline will be an entirely new device, taking the form of a handheld console.

The Razer Edge 5G is designed for an unprecedented Android gaming experience, both in terms of image fluidity and sound quality. Games will be accessible both offline, if they are downloaded and installed on the console, as well as online, via streaming, thanks to ultra-fast connectivity and minimal latency.

Expect more details on the device at the upcoming RazerCon event, October 15. – ETX Studio

