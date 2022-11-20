6 ways to be kind to yourself

- Advertisement -

Self-care is not about being selfish but it is important to be kind to yourself and take care of yourself and not just those around you all the time. It’s easier said than done especially for women though this applies to both genders.

Don’t be a martyr, take some time out and give yourself small treats and rest when you can. Here are some simple tips to enhance your self-care routine.

Start your day with a nice ritual

Drink your cup of coffee or tea in a peaceful quiet place while looking at the sunrise if you’re lucky enough or just sit by yourself and give yourself some quiet time before you start the day.

Journaling and gratitude

Practise gratitude and be thankful for whatever you have. You can even form the habit of writing things you are grateful for in a journal. Focus on positive things in an active manner and do a daily reflection whether in the morning or before you go to bed at night.

Invest in things you like to do

Do things that interest you at least for some part of the day. If it’s a creative endeavor such as painting or drawing, put aside at least 30 minutes a day if you can’t afford more time to do this. Same goes for any other interests, be it a creative act or sporting activity.

Be mindful and spend some time with nature

Being around the elements helps you be mindful naturally and grounds you as well as putting you in a calm, peaceful and meditative state of mind so you can be productive and busy when you need to be but not run yourself down too much and yet accomplish all your goals at the same time.

Be Kind To Yourself

Splurge on yourself a little

If you’re buying groceries, pick up something you like or pick a flower from a nearby garden and bring it home and put in vase of water. Burn a scented candle or treat yourself to your favourite snack or meal. Do something that lights up your soul and energizes you at the same time.

Reflect on opportunities for the future

If things aren’t going well for you right now, think of ways and things you can do to build a better and brighter future for yourself. If it’s your career, maybe sign up for a course that can help you get ahead in your vocation or if it’s a personal goal like improving your health or losing weight, think of how you are going to stay committed to a long term plan that works for you.

