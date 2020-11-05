77,988 M’sians retrenched from March to Oct 16

The Human Resources Ministry in Malaysia says as many as 77,988 Malaysians from various occupations were retrenched from March to Oct 16 this year.

This is based on data from the Employment Insurance System (EIS) which shows the figure consisted of 11,584 in the managerial category, 22,647 in the professional category, as well as 17,019 under the technical and professional category.

7,786 in the support staff and clerical work category and 10,423 in the sales and services category were retrenched.

This was a reply to a Parliamentary question by a member of the Parliament Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu – Sabak Bernam), who asked for the numbers of those retrenched from March to Oct this year.

100,000 BY YEAR-END

Nevertheless, Socso says nearly 90,000 jobs were lost in Malaysia since the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Social Security Organisation said last week it received reports on 89,596 cases of loss of employment as of Oct 22.

It says if this average of nearly 10,000 cases every month continues, it will represent a 278% increase in unemployment and it could reach 100,000 by year-end.

The government has introduced the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) to encourage employers to retain their workers, particularly those asked to take unpaid leave.

The Human Resource Ministry also says under the Wage Subsidy Programme, as many as 331,950 employers involving 2.7 million workers had received payouts totalling to RM11.9 billion up till Oct 16 this year.