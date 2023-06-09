90210 star Shannen Doherty’s cancer has spread to the brain

Actress Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has sadly disclosed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

The 52-year-old, renowned for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” shared the heartbreaking update on Instagram, revealing that a CT scan in January revealed brain metastasis, indicated by the term “Mets.”

Doherty posted a video on Instagram on Monday, which depicted her being fitted for a radiation face mask on January 9.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” Struggling

The following day, she shared another video showing her undergoing the actual treatment on January 12. In one close-up clip, she can be seen crying during the procedure.

Doherty expressed her obvious fear in her Instagram post, highlighting her struggles with claustrophobia and the various challenges she was facing in her life at the time.

She acknowledged her gratitude for her excellent medical team, including Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the technicians at Cedars-Sinai. She also emphasized that her experience reflects the reality of what cancer can look like, with its inherent fear, turmoil, and timing.

Cancer has progressed

Following a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment, the 90210 shared in 2017 that her cancer had entered remission, bringing hope to her and her supporters. However, in 2020, she made the heartbreaking revelation that the cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4, spreading to other parts of her body.

During an interview on Good Morning America, she admitted that she hadn’t fully processed the news and described it as a difficult reality to accept.

Support from friends

Selma Blair expressed empathy and support for Doherty, acknowledging the overwhelming nature of her situation. Blair wished for Doherty to find wisdom and inner peace during moments of fear and assured her that she is not alone.

Sarah Michelle Gellar referred to Doherty as a warrior, recognizing her strength in the face of adversity. Mira Sorvino sent her love as a gesture of support.

