A woman who married a ragdoll has given birth to a ragdoll

A mother made a ragdoll for her daughter, Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, who fell in love with the ragdoll.

She married the doll and now lives, sleeps, and adores the ragdoll daily and night. She even posts pictures of herself sleeping or going out with the doll. Amazing.

But the amazement doesn’t stop there. In this unique human-doll-love story, she created a baby ragdoll to spread her love further.

Is it not amazing how she creatively, or some would say crazily, crafted a baby out of this strange love relationship that will now become a ‘wonderful’ love triangle.

Meirivone complained to her mother about being single and wanting someone to dance with, so she took out her needle and thread and made Marcelo.

She claimed they fell in love and she became pregnant as a result. She even claimed to have gained 4 pounds during her pregnancy.

According to news reports, the lady did not want to have a child out of wedlock. So, to make things official, she married herself and the ragdoll Marcello in front of 250 family members and friends before embarking on a honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro.

There is no mention of Marcello’s family members in the ceremony, so don’t inquire. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the ragdoll family is so unique that there was only one of them.

More seriously, she gave birth to the new ragdoll at home in 35 minutes, with a doctor and nurse present. The ‘baby’ was delivered painlessly, which is a plus in this situation.

It was livestreamed online, and 200 people tuned in.

Pictures: Jam Press