Aaron Carter dies, Brother Nick heart broken

- Advertisement -

Aaron Carter, 34, singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was found dead, according to TMZ in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday morning.

Nick Carter paid tribute to his younger brother Aaron on Sunday, a day after he was discovered dead in a bathtub at his California home.

Nick Carter, 42, shared several throwback photos of the two of them together and wrote that despite their complicated relationship, his heart had been broken, but his love for Aaron had never faded.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was,” a representative from the Singer’s family told the media.

“We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family.” Los Angeles County police arrive at the scene at about 11:00 local time after receiving a report of drowning. Neighbors said a woman, believed to be the house sitter, answered the door to the 911 officers screaming ‘he’s dead, he’s dead.’ Aaron Carter died exactly one week after tweeting that he had listed his nearly $800,000 home for sale, adding that he was ‘ready for a new chapter.’ Aaron Carter: Solo Career

- Advertisement 2- At a young age, he debuted his career by opening for Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts. He also had a successful solo career.

Carter was only nine years old when he sold millions of copies of his first out of his four albums.

In 2000, his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) went triple platinum.

The album featured I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq. Aaron Carter supported Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears’ on the Oops!… I Did It Again tour.

The star’s music transitioned into rap and he also performed in Broadway musicals and Dancing With The Stars.

- Advertisement 3- Carter was stricken with problems as he checked into rehab a few times and filed a bankruptcy petition in 2013 over millions of dollars of debt, much of it tax-related. Aaron Carter also had several run-ins with authorities over drug possession and reckless driving. Earlier this year he told the Daily Mail he wanted no longer to be seen as a “train wreck”. “I am not how some people try to paint me,” he told the outlet. “If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things.” In 2021, his son Prince was born and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Carter checked into rehab earlier in 2022 to gain custody of him. Following the announcement of Carter’s death, Prince’s mother Melanie Martin issued a statement saying she was “still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality”. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” she added. Celebrity friends such as New Kids on the Block paid tribute to the late star, saying that they were “shocked and saddened” by his death. Actress Hilary Duff said Carter had “a charm that was absolutely effervescent”, and One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton said news of his death was “heartbreaking”. Aaron Carter was born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. He started performing at the age of seven and released his first album when he was nine. Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) sold three million copies stateside. Carter was also a regular on preteen Nickelodeon and Disney shows. He appeared on Lizzie McGuire as well. Read More News: Paid subscription plan now available on Twitter

Related Posts

No related posts.