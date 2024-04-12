Pro-abortionists in Britain now worried about the fate of abortion

In the US, the Supreme Court made it harder for people to get abortions in 2022. This worries people in Britain because they’re afraid the same thing might happen there.

Abortion law in Britain is tricky, though it’s technically allowed by the Abortion Act of 1967. But it’s still tied to older laws from way back in 1861, which treat abortion as a crime.

Recently, there have been cases where women might have gone to jail for it.

The government also removed its support for abortion rights in an international agreement. This makes it even harder for people to get abortions.

Abortion vs. “pro-life”

Being “pro-life” means thinking the rights of the embryo or fetus are more important than the person carrying them. It’s not just about acknowledging the fetus; it’s about saying it matters more than the person who is pregnant.

Even though most people in Britain support abortion rights, there’s a strong group against it. They almost convinced the government to stop some types of early abortions after COVID-19, but lawmakers stepped in to keep it going.

People who support these rights often share their own stories on social media to remind politicians why it’s important. But the problem is that people’s right to make decisions about their bodies is still not guaranteed. Doctors say that in the early stages, an embryo is just a bunch of cells and not a fully formed life.

But the law in Britain doesn’t always see it that way. Women could still go to jail for killing the fetus outside the rules of the 1967 law. It’s a big deal, especially now when abortion rights are being challenged in the US.

Many people believe that access to abortion is a basic human right. No one should be punished for making decisions about their bodies and their own lives.

