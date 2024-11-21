Academic pubs: A new intellectual movement brewing in China

In Shanghai’s dimly lit pubs and Beijing’s buzzing bars, a new intellectual movement is brewing. Dubbed “academic pubs,” these informal gatherings are drawing China’s urban youth eager for open discussions on topics ranging from state-building to feminism and ancient Chinese art in a country where censorship has tightened the public sphere.

At one such event in Shanghai, Liang Xiao, a 32-year-old local, sipped his beer while a Chinese PhD student from a US university delivered a sociology lecture. The talk dissected how modern states wield power, including through brute force—an analysis rarely voiced openly in China, reported CNN.

“I was completely stunned when he mentioned violence so bluntly,” Liang said. “In China, you just can’t talk about the nature of a country so openly.”

These sessions, hosted by Chinese scholars from prestigious universities worldwide, have sprung up in major cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou. They cover topics from politically sensitive issues like gender equality to lighter themes such as the portrayal of cats in ancient Chinese paintings.

Academic pubs began gaining traction in China in June and have become a popular choice for many young Chinese in their free time, says Xinhua.

Filling a gap in the public sphere

Academic pubs offer an alternative intellectual space for China’s youth, who are emerging from years of pandemic lockdowns and longing for meaningful in-person connections, notes CNN. Unlike Western universities, which are often open to the public, Chinese campuses are typically fenced off, restricting access to academic discussions.

“The rise of academic pubs shows China’s youth are still hunting for places to talk and share ideas, even as the public sphere is shrinking,” said Lei Ya-wen, a sociology professor at Harvard University.

Organizers emphasize the value of open dialogue, even when differing opinions emerge. Jerry Zhang, a Beijing-based organizer, said clashes of ideas are integral to the experience. “The clash of different views is part of the value of these pub lectures,” he said.

Recent graduate Cinnamon Wu recounted attending a Beijing lecture on Chinese-American literature, where attendees openly criticized political correctness in American culture—something Wu found surprising in China’s typically constrained intellectual spaces. “In the pub, a place without authority, people are more likely to speak their mind,” Wu said.

Intellectual freedom in a shrinking space

Despite their popularity, these gatherings face an uncertain future in China’s heavily censored environment. Nationalist voices have increasingly targeted individuals for comments deemed politically insensitive, and recent cultural crackdowns have stifled other forms of creative expression, such as stand-up comedy and visual art.

“In a country with such strict governance, it’s common for people to self-censor, scrutinizing their own words—and those of others—from the government’s perspective,” Lei noted.

Zhang, the Beijing organizer, acknowledged the need to screen topics but declined to elaborate on how he manages the delicate balance between intellectual exploration and regulatory compliance. “These events are safe for now as they are not organized gatherings by nature,” said Kang Siqin, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, who gave a lecture in the Shanghai series.

The longevity of this trend remains uncertain. Kang cautioned that in China, “any kind of gathering can be perceived as presenting challenges to public security.” Whether academic pubs will continue to flourish depends on whether they attract unwanted attention from authorities.

For now, these brain-expanding happy hours provide a rare platform for intellectual engagement in a country where such opportunities are increasingly scarce. As Liang put it, “It’s refreshing to see people huddled offline in a casual setting, discussing literature and society. It makes me feel like we ordinary folks can also engage in public conversations.”