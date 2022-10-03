Malaysian actress defends mother from haters and ‘maid’ comment

- Advertisement -

Anna Jobling, a Malaysian actress and model lashed back at haters who left mean comments about her mother in a viral TikTok video.

The TikTok video features seven photos of the 22-year-old and her mother and it has garnered over 1.6 million views.

The video was uploaded by user Bobbaskyy2 and it received negative comments commenting on Jobling’s mother’s appearance. User hakken345ken wrote: “Not me thinking this was her maid without reading the comments” while user sayatakdanama said, “How the mother gets a handsome husband.”

Speaking to Xtra in an interview, the Eurasian beauty lashed back at the commenters.

“Why would you disrespect someone’s mom like that? For me, you disrespected my family,” Jobling said. “If you have a problem with me, just say it to my face, don’t drag my family into this because they are not bothering anybody.

“I told my mom about it and [thank God] my mom is a strong person, and she doesn’t care about any of it,” she added.

“I think maybe because I’m a public figure, they think they have the right to comment on everything about me,” Jobling told Xtra. “Why can’t you just comment about my work, my drama, my acting, my theaters, why would you involve my family?”

“But you know what, these netizens have mouths, they can say anything they want but the most important thing for me is just keeping positive, and I don’t want to be bothered with the issue anymore,” she added.

The actress showed her appreciation to her fans who have been loyal to her

- Advertisement 2-

“I’m so grateful to have fans who backed me up because they understand how it felt,” Jobling said. “My fans are kind, supporting and very respectful to me and my family, and I’m so grateful to have them.”

Born as Anna Gustin Jobling Abdul Rahman, Jobling’s father is English while her mother is native Malaysian. She is a Malaysian model, actress and host.

Jobling won fourth place in Dewi Remaja 2018/2019. She has starred in several series such as Shah Alam 40000, Oh My Hantaran and Melur Untuk Firdaus.

She also acted in movies such as the 2020 Pasal Kau and 2021 Penunggang Agama 2. Jobling has also participated in beauty pageants, winning the Miss Tourism Pahang in 2018.

The actress is an only child. Jobling’s father worked as an engineer for an oil and gas company while her mother worked as a manager. She was raised as a Muslim and received education in an international school.

- Advertisement 3-

At the age of 15, Jobling’s mother sent her to a modelling school run by Malaysian top model Amber Chia and since then, Jobling began to gain prominence in the modelling world, appearing in TV commercials and magazine covers.

Read More News:

‘It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice’ – The Rock responds to fan praise (VIDEO)