Fifty Shades of Grey actress stunning in real life with see-through jumpsuit

With or without clothes, Dakota Johnson can make people stop and look with their jaws dropped forever but with a see-through jumpsuit, fans are drooling.

While Dakota walked on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, people just can’t take off their gaze as she wore a red robe with a sheer black lace Gucci jumpsuit underneath.

While the jumpsuit made headlines on its own, Dakota’s look had more noticeable touches. The bodysuit was accented with bejewelled fringes that began from the neckline and down her legs.

She didn’t have too many accessories, instead, wore a pair of dangling earrings and a pair of pointed buckled stiletto heels.

Dakota paired her blown-out dark tresses with a smoky eye and neutral lip color to tie the entire look together.

Dakota provides that combination of a girl-next-door and woman-of-the-world aura, whether she is in straight-leg jeans and a pair of smart loafers, or donning a glitzy late-night soirée in a dramatic, feathered dress.

Plus her being an official brand ambassador for Gucci makes her exude a certain air of chicness.

But what made her a “style star”?

A different approach

Dakota Johnson loves radical and exaggerated gowns in varying colors, some loud and others subdued, designed with gratifying feminine contours. While she remains fashionable and appealing, her choices always integrate freshness and innovativeness.

Elegantly experimental

Johnson tinkers with fashion – still discovering what she can be fond of and what can give her displeasure. She’s using fashion as a form of self-expression and hovers between minimalist and then a superfluous exaggeration.

Her style is also volatile – just when people expect to see her in a lavish Gucci dress, she’ll come out with an understated Valentino trapeze frock or a Saint Laurent mini dress.

In a Harpers Bazaar interview, she was asked to comment on her style and Dakota had this to say, “I am definitely a disco ball,” she said, joking, “I’m just a regular ball in the daytime, and then a disco ball at night.”

