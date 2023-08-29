Adele collapsed backstage during Las Vegas residency

Adele disclosed her struggle with sciatica during a performance as part of her Las Vegas residency. The revelation occurred when the 35-year-old singer clarified the reason for her sitting down during her August 26 show.

She addressed the sold-out audience at The Forum in Ceasars Palace, explaining that she needed to rest due to her sciatica. She went on to describe a recent episode of sciatica that led to her falling, mentioning that a security team had to lift her up from the floor.

The painful condition of Adele

Sciatica is a painful condition that can cause discomfort in the back or leg region. It typically arises when a nerve root in the lower spine becomes compressed, as stated by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. While Adele didn’t specify the duration of her sciatica struggle, she had previously alluded to the condition when distributing merchandise t-shirts to the crowd using an air cannon.

During a previous instance, she mentioned, “I’ve got two more [shirts], I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica.” This may have been her initial public mention of her health condition. About a week prior, she also inquired, “I’ve got sciatica today — anyone else got sciatica?”

Touring success

Adele has been enjoying the tremendous success of her completely sold-out Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends With Adele,” which began on November 18, 2022. The series of concerts is set to conclude after a total of 68 shows on November 4, 2023. Notably, the show had initially been scheduled much earlier in 2022, but it was postponed due to several members of Adele’s team contracting COVID-19.

Throughout the concert, she performs a set list of 20 songs, including some of her biggest hits like “Rolling in the Deep” from 2011, as well as newer tracks like “Hello” and “Easy On Me.” Despite online pleas from fans for additional dates, there has been no official confirmation from Adele’s team or from Ceasars Palace.

