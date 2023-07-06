Adele sick and tired of people throwing stuff on stage, says there is no etiquette anymore

Adele says she is sick and tired of people throwing stuff at artists when they are performing. She called out the alarming trend that has taken off lately which is putting artists in danger.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?

In recent weeks, Bebe Rexha had three stitches when someone at her concert threw their iPhone at her. The man who threw the phone, Nicolas Malvagna said, “he was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the face after a concertgoer threw a bracelet at her. Ava Max was attacked by a man who crashed the stage at an LA show and slapped her.

In another incident Pink was interrupted mid-song when someone threw their dead mother’s ashes on stage.

Charlie Puth wrote on Twitter this week: “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you.”

Some people say that this new trend is as a result of the pandemic and people simply not remembering what concert etiquette is all about.

In a USA Today report, Maryanne Fisher, a psychology professor at St. Mary’s University in Canada, says, “The only explanation that makes sense is the influence of social media. What exacerbates this effect, though, is that celebrities often post their personal lives and details on social media – more than ever before – and fans feel like they actually know them.”

While out promoting his new book — Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream — at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City, singer Jason Derulo sounded a bit baffled at why anyone would want to put a performer in danger by hurling objects at them.

‘You don’t get anything from that,’ Derulo told TMZ when asked about recent instances. ‘All you do is disrespect the artist. I’ve had it happen to be before as well.’

