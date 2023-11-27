Affordable Care Act is Biden’s bold offensive against Trump?

The Biden campaign is gearing up to thrust the Affordable Care Act (ACA) into the forefront of the political arena, responding to former President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of exploring alternatives to the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

Affordable Care Act

Trump’s announcement, made via his Truth Social platform, criticized the ACA’s soaring costs and asserted that it provided subpar healthcare. “I’m seriously looking at alternatives,” Trump stated, referencing the two Republican Senators who, despite years of campaigning against the ACA, opted not to terminate it when the opportunity arose.

Undeterred by Trump’s stance, the Biden campaign and its key advocates are poised to make healthcare a central issue in the coming days. A campaign official asserted that Trump’s “toxic, extreme positions” are proving to be “political winners” for Democrats.

Ammar Moussa, the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, emphasized what the stakes are, noting that Trump’s words indicate a potential threat to the healthcare coverage of 40 million Americans, a sentiment echoed by the Biden camp’s commitment to preventing a rollback of ACA provisions.

A winning card

The Biden campaign views the affordable care Act as a potential winning card. Recent polls indicate that nearly 60% of adults hold a favorable opinion of the ACA.

For Trump, the ACA represents a personal and political battleground. As the flagship achievement of his predecessor, he has long lamented the role of the late Sen. John McCain in thwarting a partial ACA repeal.

Political landscape getting “trumpier”

The Biden campaign appears ready for this healthcare showdown, anticipating a protracted battle leading up to the next election. With the ACA subsidies set to expire in 2025, a legislative clash seems inevitable. As the political landscape becomes increasingly “Trumpier,” the Democrats aim to leverage their advantage on healthcare as a pivotal factor in securing voter trust.

Cover Photo: Unsplash