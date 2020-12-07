Home International COVID-19 After a 102-year-old beating twice, now 's a 104-year-old veteran ...

After a 102-year-old beating COVID-19 twice, now it’s a 104-year-old veteran who done it!

Last week, a 102-year-old New York woman who showed incredible human resistance surviving against two COVID-19 infections

Video screen shot of the veteran saluting friends and family members who are outside the house

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

, also known as ‘Pop Pop’ celebrated an unusual birthday. He survived a bout of infection at 104!

To congratulate him, a parade of cars drove by his granddaughter’s home and honked in celebration of his birthday.

Pop is from Alabama and spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France. On Thursday, he recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday.

- Advertisement -

Fellow veterans, law enforcement, friends and family all showed ‘Pop Pop’ love, honouring him with the cortege of cars.

Doctors say was physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the .

But he is now fully recovered.

Granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald says, “I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested,” said McDonald, adding: “’s amazing that a 104-year-old survived COVID.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know if that medicine just started working … but within 24 hours he was better,” she said. Wooten’s blood-oxygen levels are good now and his lungs are “clear as a bell,” McDonald says.

Wooten, a big University of Alabama football fan, received a video phone call from Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Last week, a 102-year-old New York woman  showed incredible human resistance surviving against two  infections had also lived through the 1918 Spanish flu !

’s remarkable recovery from COVID-19 is celebrated as a triumph over the deadly .

- Advertisement -

It is incredible that people of their age are defeating the disease that has proven especially dangerous for adults over the age of 65.

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Can sworn enemies Umno and DAP work together? Kadir Jasin says if Dr M could, anyone can

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 6 -- To Datuk Kadir A. Jasin, the former press secretary and a close ally of...
Read more
Featured News

Police: Main suspect in ex-Mardi researcher’s murder in Bangsar arrested, along with two others

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 -- The main suspect in the robbery and murder case of the former director of...
Read more
Featured News

Malaysian goldsmiths mould a profit out of pandemic

by Patrick Lee In a backroom workshop in , goldsmiths with blowtorches and chisels sit at wooden desks as they...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram