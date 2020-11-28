Home Asia Featured News After vote debacle, sources say asked for a week to...

After Budget vote debacle, sources say Anwar asked for a week to prove majority and will quit as ’s chief if he cannot

Yesterday, Anwar acknowledged that both DAP and Amanah had wanted to force a division of the House during Thursday's voting on Budget 2021

after-budget-vote-debacle,-sources-say-anwar-asked-for-a-week-to-prove-majority-support-and-will-quit-as-pakatan’s-chief-if-he-cannot

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri is said to have pleaded with his Harapan (PH) allies to give him “one more week” to prove he commands the majority in , after failing to challenge Budget 2021 this week.

Sources within the pact told that the PKR president told component party leaders in Parliament after the on Thursday that he will prove that he has secured the number, which allegedly included Umno MPs, or that he will step down from leading PH.

“Anwar asks for one more week or else he will step down as Opposition (leader) and PH chief,” said a source privy to the meeting but wished to remain anonymous.

Another source said PKR’s PH allies, DAP and Parti Negara, have conditionally agreed but also warned Anwar that he has little margin of error over move to take over Putrajaya.

- Advertisement -

“They are giving Anwar the last chance,” said the source, without elaborating.

On September 23, Anwar had announced his with the Yang di-Pertuan and claimed to have a “formidable and convincing” majority as he purportedly gained the support of several Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional MPs.

However, after his audience with the Agong on October 13, the Istana Negara said Anwar had only provided the number of MPs he claimed supporting him to be the next prime minister, but not the list of their names to verify his claim.

also understands that PH MPs have already signed statutory declarations (SDs) to support Anwar as the next prime minister.

- Advertisement -

However sources close to DAP said that the party will only make the SDs available to Anwar “after” the latter has proven to have the support needed from the other MPs.

This revelation supports DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s remark on September 23 that all 42 MPs from the party would support Anwar to form a new federal government, but only provided he has sufficient support.

Malay Mail was also told that all 11 Amanah MPs have already provided their supporting SDs to Anwar.

Another source from Umno is privy to the negotiations between MPs in the party and Anwar admitted that the talks were ongoing.

- Advertisement -

“The talk was held with some top leaders in Umno and several individual MPs,” said the source who also declined to confirm whether Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or convicted former president Datuk Seri are part of the deal.

Yesterday, Anwar acknowledged that both DAP and Amanah had wanted to force a division of the House during Thursday’s voting on Budget 2021, and that he had invoked his position as Opposition leader to get them to stand down.

Despite anticipation of heavy resistance to Perikatan Nasional’s maiden Budget 2021, the federal spending plan sailed past the policy stage when just 13 Opposition lawmakers stood to try and force bloc voting.

Prior to the , Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced several concessions to demands from both sides of the divide including extending the loan moratorium for all B40 income earners and small businesses as well as allowing eight million EPF contributors to withdraw up to RM10,000 from their Account 1 in one lump sum instead of RM6,000 over 12 months.

Voting in Budget 2021 had come under extreme scrutiny as there was an expectation that could be rejected.

By convention, a rejection of the federal Budget is considered a successful vote of no-confidence against the ruling party and should be met by the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

PH parties have since come under heavy from supporters for their apparent failure to try and reject Budget 2021 despite their previously vociferous complaints about it.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot it something else in it?

India, Nov. 27 -- The vast universe is home to many nebulae of various shapes and sizes. One photograph...
Read more
Featured News

Stateless teen born here and adopted by Malaysians wins chance to take citizenship bid to Federal Court

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 25 -- A stateless -born boy who has been legally adopted by a Malaysian couple in...
Read more
Featured News

Why Mahathir’s idea of a unity government failed

When PM in transit Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested the formation of a government of MPs without their party’s involvement,...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram