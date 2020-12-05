Home Asia Featured News After crossing deadline to prove majority, sources say still has 's...

After crossing deadline to prove majority, sources say Anwar still has Pakatan’s until next week

Some opposition MPs say Pakatan has now witnessed solid support to push for "a meaningful effort" to oppose Perikatan Nasional

after-crossing-deadline-to-prove-majority,-sources-say-anwar-still-has-pakatan’s-support-until-next-week

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 — Datuk Seri still has support from (PH) as the Opposition Leader until next week, several sources told despite previously promising to step down if he cannot prove he commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat.

Although he apparently gave his self-imposed deadline until Thursday to prove he has the numbers, the sources said Anwar will continue to be given support as “some new development” has emerged.

“The Opposition will continue to behind the Opposition chief, Anwar. After some new development, seems that Pakatan Harapan needs to stay united,” a source close to DAP told Malay Mail.

“Some new development this week and the next week will show that,” the source said, without elaborating.

- Advertisement -

Another source from Parti Negara told Malay Mail that although the Opposition lost every single bloc called this week for the Budget at the committee level, has now witnessed solid support to push for “a meaningful effort” to oppose Perikatan Nasional ().

“PN is getting weaker every day, the Opposition is fighting a meaningful effort in order to bring back the mandate to the people,” said the source.

Another source close to PKR also agreed, saying that “something big” will happen next week, but declined to say more.

The source claimed that Anwar now has the numbers to topple PN, but is allegedly biding his time to do so.

- Advertisement -

“The number of support is still there. We can see something big happening next week,” he said, refusing to elaborate.

Yesterday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu ’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a motion of confidence as mentri besar that was tabled against him at the Perak state legislative assembly by an state assemblymen and support from PH representatives.

Similarly, the State Assembly is also said to be hanging on a thread as the relationship between Umno and Bersatu continually worsen.

On September 23, Anwar had announced his with the Yang di-Pertuan and claimed to have a “formidable and convincing” majority as he purportedly gained the support of several Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional MPs.

- Advertisement -

However, after his audience with the on October 13, the Istana Negara said Anwar had only provided the number of MPs he claimed supporting him to be the next prime minister, but not the list of their names to verify his claim.

Malay Mail also understands that PH MPs have already signed statutory declarations (SDs) to support Anwar as the next prime minister.

After the vote on Budget last month, PH sources said Anwar had asked them to give him “one more week” to prove he commands the majority in Dewan Rakyat, failing which he would resign as PH chairman and Opposition leader.

That time has now come and gone, with no word either from Anwar or PH whether the deadline has passed, or if Anwar has succeeded.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Opposition fails to stop RM6.9b increase to Budget 2021 in first bloc vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 30 -- Opposition lawmakers lost by 10 votes in their attempt to block a proposal to...
Read more
Featured News

Meet the U.K’s high-ranking minister whose in-laws are wealthier than the Queen of England!

Widely touted as a potential Conservative party leader, the UK chancellor Rishi Sunak’s handling of the economic fallout from...
Read more
Asia This Week

Trash tracking satellites help Indonesia tackle marine waste

Jakarta, Indonesia | AFP | Friday 12/4/2020 by Lucie GODEAU Every year, pounding rains wash away mountains of plastic waste from...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram