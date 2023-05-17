Social media influencer creates AI chatbot girlfriend for $1/min

If you feel lonely don’t fret since your problem is now solved with just $1/minute and a virtual girlfriend is now yours through an AI chatbot.

Created by Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old social media influencer, she launched CarynAI — an AI chatbot that uses GPT-4 API technology developed by OpenAI — for her fans.

The AI chatbot imitates Marjorie’s ability to speak, gestures, and temperament, allowing fans to chat in an “immersive AI experience” for $1 per minute. The user appears to have a conversation with Caryn herself.

AI chatbot girlfriend

Marjorie introduced CarynAI to alleviate loneliness within her fan community. She expressed that her fans had developed a deep and meaningful bond with her. However, due to the overwhelming number of messages she receives, she found it challenging to personally respond to each one and establish individual connections.

CarynAI exemplifies how AI technology can enhance a person’s capacity to engage with a large audience while maintaining a sense of personalization.

This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals forge connections resembling personal relationships with thousands or even millions of online followers.

Marjorie who has a substantial following of 2 million on Snapchat, recognized that certain interactions with CarynAI took a sexual turn, despite her intention for it not to become the primary focus of the service.

As an influencer with a predominantly male fan base comprising 98% of her followers, Marjorie emphasized that she has no access to the conversations unless the users willingly choose to share them.

AI chatbots like CarynAI

Forever Voices, the company responsible for CarynAI, has developed lifelike AI chatbots featuring replicated versions of renowned personalities such as Steve Jobs, Kanye West, Donald Trump, and Taylor Swift.

However, the company clarified that these chatbots are primarily created for promotional purposes and do not currently have official partnerships with the mentioned celebrities.

According to Forever Voices, CarynAI stands out as a significantly more advanced product. It is an integral part of the company’s new AI companion initiative, which aims to offer users a girlfriend-like experience capable of fostering emotional connections with them.

Photo above is from Pexels

