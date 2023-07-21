AI drafts the political campaign manifesto of a British parliament candidate

Andrew Gray, an independent candidate for the British Parliament, drafted his campaign manifesto with the help of AI or artificial intelligence which he says reflects what voters want.

To create his political platform, Gray, who asserts that he has no personal policies, gathered constituent feedback online and utilized machine learning to sort out responses. He claims that technology makes it easier for politicians to broadly reflect the opinions of the individuals they serve. Thus his manifesto was born through the touches of an AI.

“We can interact with our constituents in a whole new way,” Gray said. “It doesn’t change necessarily the role of the representative. It just means that we kind of know what’s going on much more quickly and we can represent them more fairly.”

The Pol.is software used to construct Gray’s proposals include a call for more taxes, a major overhaul of the publicly financed National Health Service, and stronger links to the European Union, which Britain left three and a half years ago.

What is Pol.is?

Taiwan has made notable use of the Seattle-based company Pol.is to discover political solutions to bottlenecks.

According to Gray, Pol.is is not ChatGPT. It’s just slightly more advanced polling than what is already being applied.

“The A.I. “Isn’t that clever that it can spew out exactly what the policies are,” he says, adding that “human moderation and analysis of a possible viewpoint on a policy that might be reasonable.

Gray and the AI manifesto

Through his website, Gray polls locals on relevant matters using Pol.is. On a subject, such as internet speeds, people can comment. Other users have the option to make their comments but cannot immediately reply by clicking “agree,” “disagree,” or “pass/unsure.”

As the discussion progresses, Pol.is groups the remarks using machine learning in real-time and maps them out to indicate where there are differences in opinions as well as areas of agreement, which should help to promote consensus.

If Gray wins, he intends to share the information with the winner and utilize the technology to gauge his district’s mood “on a weekly basis.”

