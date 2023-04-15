Air New Zealand launches bunk beds

Catching 40 winks on a plane is something that is quite impossible for many unless you’re flying on business or first class but Air New Zealand is changing the game. But there is hope yet for economy class travelers. In September this year, Air New Zealand will launch Skynest, the first-ever bunk beds on a plane.

Six bunks will be available to economy passengers on long haul and ultra long haul flights on both New Zealand’s wide-body planes as well as Dreamliners.

Sleep Tight On Air New Zealand

The airline’s chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty said, “Skynets was really born out of our research telling us that sleep was core to customer experiences. We believe that we’re first to actually put this offering onboard an aircraft.”

To maximize space in the cabin, the three pods are actually stacked one on top of the other. Measuring 6 feet 7 inches long and 2 feet wide, they offer enough length for even tall passengers and allow you to turn over from side to side.

According to an article in Robb Report the pods will be available for four-hour blocks, as an add on to your actual seat on the plane. The time frame allows passengers to go through two REM cycles which takes 90 minutes each with an extra hour for nodding off and waking up. The extra 30 minutes allows for cabin crew to clean pods and replace the linens.

Each bed will have its own eye mask and ear plugs making it easier to shut off the world as you drift off to sleep.

“For those customers that are deep in slumber, the crew will gently wake them as they do every day on our flights when we’re coming in to land after a long-haul flight,” said Geraghty.

Luxury

Air New Zealand has not settled on a price for this luxury but it is said that the airline is setting the price range to be in between $400 and $500.

Previously the airline also offered the Skycouch in 2010. The Skycouch allowed passengers to book three adjacent seats that could be converted into a bunk bed thanks to a specially designed mattress that goes across the seats.

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

