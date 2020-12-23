Home South Asia India Bachchan posts pic with mother Vrinda and on her...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts pic with mother Vrinda and Aaradhya on her parents' 51st anniversary

Aishwarya's father was an army biologist, died in 2017 at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

aishwarya-rai-bachchan-posts-pic-with-mother-vrinda-and-aaradhya-on-her-parents’-51st-anniversary,-see-here

, Dec. 23 — Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to to wish her parents on their 51st . The picture also included her mother Vrinda and . Her dad Krishnaraj passed away in 2017.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote: “MINEHappy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa LOVE YOUUUUU.” The picture showed the trio posing next to a picture of her late father.

Aishwarya never misses special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. On November 20, on her dad’s birth anniversary, she had posted another picture of his and had written: “HAPPY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” She had a similar message on her dad’s anniversary in March, too.

Aishwarya’s father, was an army biologist, died in 2017 at Mumbai’s Lilavati . At the time of his death, Amitabh had taken to his blog to write: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define . Death.. the inevitable end. That call you wait anxiously knowing that will come, and come does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality. Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its , its rituals, its formalities. The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation. What to say what to put out where to put to. All laden with grief and departure.”

