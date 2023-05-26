Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty’s £288 monthly ritual

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty always looks impeccable and one reason for this could be her passion for Soul Cycle.

The couple often visit Soul Cycle’s Notting Hill Studio and do an hour long soul survivor class taught by instructor Abbey Ashley.

The classes have themes like Lizzo vs Harry Styles for example. The session includes push-ups, sprints and strength training sessions.

Akshata Spinning Classes

Akshata, 43 often attends with Rishi who is said to enjoy the spinning classes at the studio. Classes cost £24 and people tend to do three classes a week chalking up to £288 a month.

She also recently attended a class with Jill Biden who was in town for the King’s Coronation earlier this month.

Money is of course no issue for the PM’s wife who is said to be worth £200 million as she is a billionaire heiress.

The health conscious couple are said to be very diligent about their fitness routine. Rishi Sunak is apparently also a fan of intermittent fasting skipping breakfast to maintain a 12 to 14 hour gap between eating.

In a podcast with The Twenty Minute VC in 2021 he had said that he wakes up between 6 and 7 am.

“I do one Peleton session, one treadmill session, and one HIIT class.” He said that he is also follows American fitness trainer Cody Rigsby.

The couple do have a delicious weekend breakfast though as a treat.

“We eat a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays and then alternate between pancakes and waffles on Sundays,” he said.

Where is home for the couple?

The duo spend most of their time in London and they have a traditional five bedroom townhouse in the city as well. On weekends they go to their sprawling manor in North Yorkshire and they also have property in Santa Monica, California as well as a flat in London.

The ostentatious manor is located within the village of Kirby Sigston which is near Northallerton. It is set on a 12-acre plot with panoramic views.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

