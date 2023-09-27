Alexandra Grant gushes about Keanu Reeves, calling him an inspiration

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves share a profound and enduring love. The artist recently opened up about their relationship of over four years with the John Wick star, revealing why she feels secure both with and without him by her side.

Grant expressed her confidence in their relationship, explaining that the good news about being in love as adults is that she had built her own career by the time her relationship had started. She emphasized that she feels self-assured whether they are together on the red carpet or when she’s standing alone.

Mutual growth and support

Grant said that their romance is interdependent and independent in the best ways. This balance is a result of the mutual growth and support they provide each other.

Grant shared how they inspire one another, saying what she loved about Reeves is that they push each other to build new roads. They admire each other’s problem-solving abilities and creative approaches to life.

She continued to express her admiration for the 59-year-old actor, describing him as an inspiration due to his creativity, kindness, and strong work ethic.

Grant: Passion for creativity

Their shared passion for creativity binds them together, with both engaging in artistic pursuits. Grant explained that while her work is more of a private performance, Reeves interprets texts privately and transforms them into public performances. They share a love for storytelling and a deep empathy for characters and people.

In addition to his film career, Grant is also a fan of Reeves’ music endeavors, particularly his band Dogstar. She proudly supports his musical journey and fondly recalls attending their first public show where she was one of the few who knew all the lyrics, showcasing her genuine enthusiasm for his work.

Their relationship is clearly marked by mutual respect, support, and shared interests, making it a special and enduring connection.

The photo above is from a YouTube screengrab