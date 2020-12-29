alia-bhatt-adds-the-oomph-factor-to-sultry-winter-fashion-in-white-pullover,-denim-shorts

- Advertisement -

India — Having posted enough pictures of herself in regal black dresses, Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt added the oomph factor to sultry winter fashion with her latest picture in a refreshing white pullover. Looking cute as a button, Alia brushed aside our Monday blues with her breathtaking winter style and her chic look in the picture was a treat for sore eyes.

Taking to her social media handle, Alia shared the picture featuring her at her sartorial best. Donning a white pullover sweater with volume full sleeves that end in long and narrow ribbed cuffs, Alia teamed it with a pair of sky blue denim shorts.

Completing her look with a cool beanie cap, Alia opted for dewy makeup with a nude pink lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open, Alia captioned the picture simply with a snowflake emoji and mommy Soni Razdan was quick to comment, “Oh cutie pie (sic)” while Ishaan Khatter left a fairy emoji.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families came together for a special Christmas dinner, hours after they attended the Kapoor family lunch earlier in the day. The dinner was attended by Alia’s parents and sister – Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt – and by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia was recently in headlines as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role, was in hot waters. Gangubai’s son Babuji Rawji Shah registered a case against the filmmaker, Alia, Bhansali Productions, writer Hussain Zaidi on whose novel ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the film is based and reporter Jane Borges, whose research was the premise of the book. Babuji has alleged that certain portions of ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ are defamatory and an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty.

