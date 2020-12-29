Home Celebrity Alia Bhatt adds the oomph factor to sultry winter fashion in white...

Alia Bhatt adds the oomph factor to sultry winter fashion in white pullover, denim shorts

Alia recently caught the headlines as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role

alia-bhatt-adds-the-oomph-factor-to-sultry-winter-fashion-in-white-pullover,-denim-shorts

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebrityInternational
— Having posted enough pictures of herself in regal black dresses, Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt added the oomph factor to sultry winter fashion with her latest picture in a refreshing white pullover. Looking cute as a button, Alia brushed aside our Monday blues with her breathtaking winter style and her chic look in the picture was a treat for sore eyes.

Taking to her handle, Alia shared the picture featuring her at her sartorial best. Donning a white pullover sweater with volume full sleeves that end in long and narrow ribbed cuffs, Alia teamed with a pair of sky blue denim shorts.

Completing her look with a cool beanie cap, Alia opted for dewy with a nude pink lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open, Alia captioned the picture simply with a snowflake and mommy Soni Razdan was quick to comment, “Oh cutie pie (sic)” while Ishaan Khatter left a fairy .

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families came together for a special dinner, hours after they attended the Kapoor lunch earlier in the day. The dinner was attended by Alia’s parents and sister – Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt – and by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia was recently in headlines as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role, was in hot waters. Gangubai’s son Babuji Rawji Shah registered a case against the filmmaker, Alia, Bhansali Productions, writer Hussain Zaidi on whose novel ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the is based and reporter Jane Borges, whose was the premise of the . Babuji has alleged that certain portions of ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ are defamatory and an infringement upon his right to , self-respect and liberty.

