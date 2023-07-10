Alina Habba quits as Trump attorney

Alina Habba, Donald Trump’s lawyer, has left her position representing him and his family in the case brought by the New York attorney general to join a PAC that is supportive of Trump.

According to a statement released on Friday, Habba will take over the roles of general lawyer and legal spokesperson for Save America Leadership PAC.

She will continue to assist Trump with “certain legal matters,” which were not specified.

Steven Cheung, the director of communications for Trump, praised Habba in the statement for thoroughly and untiringly pursuing the “many witch-hunt cases” against the president.

It’s unclear why Habba left.

Alina Habba: The attorney

She was a member of the defense team defending Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization in a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against them for what James has called “staggering fraud.”

A New York appeals court dismissed all accusations against Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, but refused Trump’s request to discontinue the lawsuit late last month.

When Trump entered a not guilty plea to 37 felony charges relating to his handling of sensitive papers that were confiscated from the White House last month, Habba was present.

Although she didn’t represent Trump in court, Habba talked to reporters on his behalf at the time.

Sensitive information

Approximately three months prior to FBI officials seizing boxes of sensitive information from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last year, Habba has acknowledged that she had also searched Trump’s home.

According to what she said to a New York state court, she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc.,” looking for data in response to a subpoena that had been issued by James.

What sensitive documents she may have viewed was unknown.

She came before a federal grand jury in February, according to CNN, which was looking into Trump’s decision to keep the sensitive documents.

