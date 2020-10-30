Home Asia Featured News Allowing no-confidence motion will determine Budget's fate:

Allowing no-confidence motion will determine Budget’s fate: Kadir Jasin

The Speaker has rejected all possibility of allowing at least one of the 26 no-confidence motion

Budget No-Confidence Kadir
Kadir urges the Speaker to allow the no-confidence motion

Kazi Mahmood

Asia Featured News South East Asia Malaysia

The Speaker of the House of Representatives should allow the as a guarantee MPs will support the 2021 Budget, says former Advisor to Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk A .

He says House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun should give the no-confidence motions priority.

The members of the House will be able to differentiate between the importance of the Budget and the no-confidence motion.

Kadir posted on his Facebook post saying the House Speaker can save the Budget by allowing the debate and a vote on the no-confidence motion.

He also says he is not surprised if the majority of members of the Parliament oppose the Budget, which will be tabled on Nov 6.

The Parliament will resume seating on Nov 2 with a looming crisis dangling on the head of the Prime Minister .

The PM has the support of the of advised all political leaders to stop politicking and to support the Budget.

He said that in 2018, the Opposition Bloc led by Barisan Nasional rejected the Budget 2019 tabled by the PH en-bloc.

If the current opposition does the same against the administration, will not be a first. MPs are free to decide on the way they want to vote.

Muhyiddin has met the ruling coalition leaders to ask for support on the Budget, which is a crucial bill for his to survive.

Failing to pass the Budget will equal to another vote of no-confidence against him after the fiasco of the emergency rule rejection.

The issue of whether Muhyiddin still has a slim majority in Parliament is on everyone’s lips in .

A member of the ruling party has sent a no-confidence motion against Muhiddin. The Speaker rejected the motion saying it is not a priority.

However, a vast majority of experts and observers say the Speaker is wrong not to allow the motion.

