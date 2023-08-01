Amanda Bynes checks herself into new mental health facility

Amanda Bynes is said to have willingly entered a new mental health facility following her release from a previous psychiatric hold in late June.

According to TMZ sources, The Nickelodeon alum checked herself into the “intensive inpatient mental health treatment centre” roughly a week after she was released from the institution where she had been put on a psychiatric hold in late June.

Need for more support on mental health

She participated in an outpatient programme while living at home after leaving the psychiatric facility, but eventually felt the need for more extensive care and chose a “intensive inpatient mental health treatment centre.” This new facility in Orange County, California, was recommended by her prior treatment centre and provides a therapeutic atmosphere with a medical team, therapists, and other patients for socialisation during her stay.

According to TMZ, Bynes was arrested in June after police received a complaint about a woman who was in difficulty. She was then placed on psychiatric hold for an evaluation of her mental health. Bynes was evaluated by a professional medical unit for the second time this year.

Psychiatric hold

In March, the former child star was imprisoned after being seen naked on the streets of Los Angeles. According to reports, Bynes phoned the cops on herself and was brought to a local police station. After arrival, a mental health professional determined Bynes required a 5150 hold.

In recent months, Bynes has faced mental health challenges, exacerbated by her struggles with bipolar disorder and a history of substance abuse. She had been detained earlier in the year, and her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, mentioned that she was “off her meds” during that time, which contributed to her erratic behaviour.

Uncertain about future

Despite the difficulties, Bynes enrolled in cosmetology school with aspirations of becoming a manicurist in October 2022. However, it remains uncertain whether she will continue pursuing her career plans following her treatment in the new mental health facility.

