Amanda Bynes in her second psychiatric episode

Amanda Bynes, aged 37, has been placed under psychiatric hold for the second time this year.

According to TMZ, the former Hollywood actress was detained by the police recently and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. It was reported that Bynes had sought help from the authorities herself, as she was considered a danger to herself and others.

Second Time in Psychiatric Hold for Bynes

As per the law, being placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold allows her to be held for up to 72 hours.

This marks the second instance this year in which Bynes has been put on a psychiatric hold.

A 5150 is a form of involuntary hold, which permits the detention of an individual going through a mental health crisis for a period of three days.

In March, she made headlines when she was filmed walking naked on the streets of Los Angeles.

It was revealed that she had flagged down a car and admitted to the driver that she was experiencing a psychiatric episode. Sources at the time informed TMZ that Bynes had been under extreme stress for several days and her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, suggested that she may have been off her medication.

Bynes has previously been diagnosed with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In March 2022, she was released from an eight-year conservatorship after demonstrating her mental capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment.

Conservatorship to her mother

Back in 2013, a judge had granted conservatorship of Bynes to her mother, Lynn, following her involuntary commitment to a psychiatric hospital due to an incident where she allegedly set a fire in her parents’ driveway. Bynes’s parents testified in court about her erratic behavior, including paranoia about being watched and followed.

Throughout the years, the actress has had multiple encounters with law enforcement. In 2012, she faced arrest and charges in Los Angeles for driving on a suspended license, which had been suspended previously due to charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

The photo above is from Instagram

