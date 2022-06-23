Amber Heard will still star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

- Advertisement -

Amber Heard will still be starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom despite a petition by millions of people for her not to be in the movie.

Warner Bros has remained firm in its decision to cast her in in the film despite all the negative press surrounding her legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The studio has been facing a lot of pressure after the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial reached a conclusion. The high profile celebrity trial did not end well for Heard who was found liable and ordered to pay a total of $15million for having defamed Johnny Depp in the authorship of an op-ed in the Washington Post. Heard was awarded $2 million for a counterclaim her lawyers filed in the suit.

According to a source from Warner Bros, the studio decided to recast Amber Heard after screen testing the movie. “They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” said the source.

Last year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran had said that dropping Heard from the DC sequel was never intended. Heard herself had claimed during the recent trial that her role had been minimized considerably.

The film stars Jason Momoa under the direction of James Wan co-starring Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Patrick Wilson (Orm), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus).

New to the film are the following stars; Indya Moore (Queen & Slim) as Karshon, Vincent Regan (300) as King Atlan, Jani Zhao (South) as Stingray, and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) whose role has not yet been revealed.

2018’s Aquaman saw Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman who leads the underwater kingdom of Atlantis in a bid to stop his half brother, King Orem from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world.