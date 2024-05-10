;
American beauty title holders are giving up their crowns

ByGemma Iso

May 10, 2024
beauty queens

American beauty pageants were rocked as Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, dropped her coveted title. This bombshell comes hot on the heels of another resignation, with Miss USA stepping down from her throne just days ago.

Srivastava confessed to grappling with the weighty choice for months, hinting at a misalignment of values within the organization. “I find that my values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” she wrote, sparking speculation about potential irregularities within the beauty pageant circuit.

While Srivastava expressed gratitude for her reign, she hinted at a deeper narrative yet to unfold, teasing future endeavors and projects. Her announcement, peppered with hints of a determined spirit, shed light on her identity as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American, underscoring the significance of her academic journey driven by sheer perseverance.

Why beauty queens?

Srivastava, the writer behind the multilingual children’s book The White Jaguar, pledged to persist in her advocacy for “education and acceptance” through her collaboration with The Lotus Petal Foundation and the Bridge of Books Foundation.

She said her legacy is truly shaped by her involvement with these remarkable non-profit organizations and witnessing firsthand their direct positive influence. She affirmed, “This endeavor has consistently been my genuine calling.”

Miss USA, Noelia Voigt, echoed similar sentiments in her resignation, citing concerns about her physical and mental well-being, further fueling suspicions surrounding the pageant’s inner workings.

The Miss Teen USA organization conveyed support for Srivastava’s decision, emphasizing the importance of their titleholders’ welfare. Yet, their vague reassurances only served to intensify curiosity about the circumstances leading to these abrupt exits.

As the beauty pageant world braces for a transition, all eyes are on the impending crowning of new queens, but behind the glitz and glamour lies a mystery begging to be unraveled.

