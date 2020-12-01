Home Asia Featured News American production designer paints her house black. Find out Why?

American production designer paints her house black. Find out Why?

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has accumulated over 160,000 likes

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
, Dec. 1 — Some artists seem to find inspiration even in rather unpredictable places. One such person is an American production designer named Hannah Beachler. The Academy Award winner, has worked on renowned projects such as ’s Lemonade and Black Panther, has now captured the attention of netizens for a very unusual reason.

Beachler posted these three images on her account on November 27. “No one anywhere: Me: Clears Throat To commemorate I painted my house BLACKITY BLACK BLACK BLACK!!! Holla!” reads the text shared alongside the snapshots.

The images show Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask. She is holding onto a bouquet of red roses. The home behind her, you guessed , has been painted black. From the roof to the window frames, the house is, in Beachler’s very own words, ‘blackity black black’.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Everyone everywhere: we love and thank you for bringing some joy”.

Another individual wrote, “So fly! I love it”. “Ok Queen, yes! I love the house and your ! Feeling all the colours!” read one comment under the post.

In a subsequent tweet on the thread, Beachler further explained some details about the project. She wrote, “Paint High Gloss and light reflects. Color won’t change how your house reacts to humidity. Just a note! Glad people are vibing on it. My neighbors have been great”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

