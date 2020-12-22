american-student-takes-covid-19-precautions-to-the-next-level-by-wearing-hazmat-suit-for-exams

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 21 — An American student took the whole Covid-19 fear to another level by wearing a hazmat suit for his final examinations.

Mason Kalkofen from Texas showed up to class in full personal protective equipment (PPE) for fear of contracting the virus and spreading it to his family last Wednesday.

According to abc7 news, Kalkofen’s mother is at a higher risk of getting complications if she is infected with Covid-19.

The parents also asked the school to allow their son to take his exams virtually but the request was rejected although multiple letters from the school authorities were sent informing families of the positive Covid-19 cases in school.

“I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want to end up in a hospital.

“I don’t want my husband to end up in the hospital because the school district doesn’t care,” the mother said.

The school district meanwhile said that officials offered the family multiple testing options such as the option of the student testing alone with only one official present but the family had refused all options.

A total of 25 people in the school consisting of 17 students and eight employees had tested positive for the virus.