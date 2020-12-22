Home International COVID-19 American student takes Covid-19 precautions to the next level by wearing hazmat...

American student takes Covid-19 precautions to the next level by wearing hazmat suit for exams

The parents also asked the to allow their son to take his exams virtually but the request was rejected

american-student-takes-covid-19-precautions-to-the-next-level-by-wearing-hazmat-suit-for-exams

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19South East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 21 — An American student took the whole fear to another level by wearing a hazmat suit for his final examinations.

Kalkofen from Texas showed up to class in full personal protective equipment () for fear of contracting the and spreading to his family last Wednesday.

According to abc7 news, Kalkofen’s mother is at a higher risk of getting complications if she is infected with Covid-19.

The parents also asked the school to allow their son to take his exams virtually but the request was rejected although multiple letters from the school authorities were sent informing families of the positive Covid-19 cases in school.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want to end up in a .

“I don’t want my husband to end up in the because the school district doesn’t care,” the mother said.

The school district meanwhile said that officials offered the family multiple options such as the option of the student alone with only one official but the family had refused all options.

A total of 25 people in the school consisting of 17 and eight employees had tested positive for the virus.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

Exclusive: CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan- Ajay Devgn starrer MayDay

India, Dec. 18 -- He enjoys massive popularity in the online space, and is known to his army of...
Read more
COVID-19

Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's...
Read more
Featured News

‘Mission Impossible’ star Tom Cruise lashes out at film crew for breaking Covid-19 SOP in leaked audio tirade

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 -- Hollywood star Tom Cruise is trending on Twitter after an audio of the actor...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram