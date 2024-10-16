American woman flies 18.5 hours to Thailand for a hippo: The unbelievable story of Molly and Moo Deng

BANGKOK — In an extraordinary tale of international travel and animal fascination, Molly, an American woman, embarked on an 18.5-hour journey from New York to Thailand. Her destination? To witness the adorable charm of Moo Deng, the celebrated baby pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Molly’s excitement was palpable as she shared her journey on TikTok, capturing the hearts of Thai netizens.

Excited in Thailand: “I came to see Moo Deng!”

Upon her arrival in Thailand on October 3, Molly’s first TikTok post was a burst of joy: “I’ve made it to Thailand! Today is the day I see moo deng! I am so freaking excited; the zoo just confirmed you can see her every day! I am on cloud nine!!!”

Her enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed. In another clip, she shared how customs agents were in disbelief when she revealed the sole purpose of her first-ever trip to Thailand was to see Moo Deng.

The story took an interesting turn when a Khaosod reporter tracked down the immigration officer who had processed Molly’s passport. Police Lance Corporal Pichaya Arintamapong, a squad leader at the Immigration Bureau’s Inbound Division at Suvarnabhumi Airport, recalled the encounter vividly.

Pichaya, who had recently joined the civil service in June 2024 as part of a government initiative to bolster the Immigration Bureau, was on duty when Molly approached with a beaming smile. The usual questions about the length of stay and purpose of the visit led to an unexpected answer: “I came to Thailand to see Moo Deng.”

Initially taken aback, Pichaya confirmed the unusual reason and was intrigued by Molly’s dedication. “How do you know about Moo Deng?” she asked.

Molly’s response was filled with admiration for the iconic hippo, sharing how her phone was filled with Moo Deng’s pictures and her desire to see the baby hippo in person while it was still young. She also expressed her intention to return for a longer visit to explore Thailand.

Pichaya was touched by Molly’s genuine excitement and the sparkle in her eyes, despite the long travel. She swiftly processed the immigration check and bid Molly a warm “Enjoy Moodeng,” a moment that brought laughter to both of them.

Reflecting on the encounter, Pichaya emphasized the importance of her role as an immigration officer, balancing the warm welcome of visitors with the security of the country. Molly’s visit was proof of the unique connections that can be formed across borders, all for the love of a tiny hippo named Moo Deng.