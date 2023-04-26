Americans ANGRY at transgender runner beating 14,000 WOMEN but competed as a MAN in Nov 2022

The whole controversial topic on transgender athletes is under heavy scrutinization by conservatives. This discussion now involves a runner who recently ran in London beating 14,000 women in London but recently ran as a man in New York as early as late November last year.

The New York Post states, the London Marathon is being criticised by Cathy Devine, a former lecturer in sport and physical activity at the University of Cumbria. This is due to them lacking gender-specific categories that recognise the performance advantages of male runners. She refers to the marathon as “enabling” and questions the lack of a category honouring the accomplishments of female runners.

Furthermore, she mockingly states in a tweet, “Goddess forbid that female runners should have their own category celebrating what women runners can do.”

However, in an interview, the transgender runner discloses that she had to compete in marathons as a man, including the New York Marathon in November. This was due to the fact that, she had to register under the name and gender that is stated on her passport.

Twitter users react to the transgender runner beating 14,000 women

I miss the days where logic came before feelings and shaming people was a thing. People underestimated the power of shaming and here we are. — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) April 26, 2023

Twitter users state that they miss the days when logic and facts come before feelings and ridiculous placements as inclusion. Others state that we underestimate the power of shaming.

the worst in this , is that there are officlas who let it happens. something is happening in America. New world Order? 1984? national purge? Totalitarism? something is very wrong!!! — Funchrist 🇫🇷❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 & 🇵🇸 (@funchristX) April 26, 2023

A Twitter user is making harsh remarks towards the transgender athlete claiming that she is a “loser” who can’t win as a man. The user adds that placing a wig on one’s head should not qualify them to compete as a woman. Following that, another user responds by questioning the officials who actually let this happen.

Hopefully this happens. More left leaning people will start to denounce this insanity (I would hope). — Biffco Enterprises (@nbtx1983) April 26, 2023

Another user states that they hope an actual man tries this trick without feminising himself. Furthermore, suggestions that the person should state that their pronouns are he/him. By doing so, they can see if the sports committee would allow this. Others respond by saying that if that actually happens, hopefully the “woke” left will start to denounce such behaviour.

