Conservative Americans THREATEN to BOYCOTT Fox News for firing Tucker Carlson

It appears that a large number of conservative Americans are vehemently angry at Fox News for firing their popular host, Tucker Carlson. His views tend to conflict those who are on the left, and some may find him extreme, others may find him relatable. Regardless, he was giving a strong voice for rural America.

According to DailyMail, Tucker Carlson was unexpectedly fired from Fox News and has yet to be informed of the reason behind his departure. This development could be part of a larger plan to sell Fox News. Carlson was in the midst of negotiating a contract renewal through 2029 with an annual salary of over $20 million.

He was anticipating that his contract is going to get a renewal. However, despite his long tenure at Fox News since joining in 2009 after working at CNN, PBS, and MSNBC, Carlson was not given a reason for his removal when CEO Suzanne Scott contacted him on Monday morning.

Twitter users angry at Tucker Carlson’s departure

Unfollowing Fox News on here. — Nemo Bob (@nemo_bob) April 25, 2023

Following that, the news is a huge shock towards most of Twitter. Users are stating that they are unfollowing Fox news for this incident. Chanting of “GO WOKE GO BROKE” is currently a popular opinion among Twitter users. There are threats towards Fox News on a massive boycott similar to the Bud Light drama where the latter lost billions of dollars.

Replacing him with Dylan Mulvaney no doubt.. — Port🌞Fino (@Cryptol92410447) April 24, 2023

Some are making bold statements that Fox News just fired the only reason why many are watching the network. Carlson is the biggest reason why people are watching the network. Furthermore, there are conservatives joking that Dylan Mulvaney, the controversial transgender influencer, is going to replace him.

What # do I call to unsubscribe from@FoxNation? I love watching @CopsTV there, but…. — ❌ABBY’S DADDY❌(2009-19)❌ (@JohnGLovesLife) April 24, 2023

Furthermore, one user states that he is cancelling his subscription to Fox. There are a plethora of others asking the user on how to cancel their respective subscriptions. We will have to wait and see the implications that are heading towards Fox News for the firing of their most famous host.

Thats not even close to true. — Rainor Falco (@FalcoRainor) April 25, 2023

Other than that, there are liberals accusing Tucker Carlson for costing Fox News almost a billion dollars for his unverifiable facts. In addition to this claim, the liberal user states that Carlson is mostly known for his conspiracy theories which leads to nothing but trouble.

