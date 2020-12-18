Home Celebrity Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti- message

Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message

Amitabh has always been socially conscious but the current pandemic is particularly important as four members of his family, including himself, tested positive

, Dec. 18 — Actor posed with photographer Avi Gowariker for a new photo shoot. The picture carried a strong prevention message.

Avi shared the picture and wrote in Hindi: “DO GAJ DOORI… MASK HAI ZAROORI !!#PostPackUpShot with TheBoss..@amitabhbachchan” The shot is possibly for an upcoming advertisement.

Amitabh was dressed in a white Pathani suit paired with a Nehru jacket and a face mask. Standing at some distance from the actor was the photographer himself, in a dull blue kurta and a pair of . He also had a mask on. The two maintained distance in the picture.

Amitabh has always been socially conscious but the current pandemic is particularly important as four members of his family, including himself, tested positive to the virus. In July this year, Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek, daughter-in- actor Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter tested positive for Covid -19.

They were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati . The first of the lot to leave the after negative were Aishwarya and . Amitabh was discharged in August. Abhishek, meanwhile, took the longest to recover.

At the time of his detection, his tweet talking about made . emerged as the most liked tweet of . The post was also appreciated as helped remove stigma associated with the disease.

Amitabh had shot for Kaun Banega Crorapati 12 before he caught the virus. Post recovery, he went back to the sets to shoot for the upcoming season of the game show.

During the pandemic, Amitabh saw the release of his Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the pipeline are films such as Jhund, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, a Telugu with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

