Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message

India, Dec. 18 — Actor Amitabh Bachchan posed with celebrity photographer Avi Gowariker for a new photo shoot. The picture carried a strong coronavirus prevention message.

Avi shared the picture and wrote in Hindi: “DO GAJ DOORI… MASK HAI ZAROORI !!#PostPackUpShot with TheBoss..@amitabhbachchan” The shot is possibly for an upcoming advertisement.

Amitabh was dressed in a white Pathani suit paired with a Nehru jacket and a face mask. Standing at some distance from the actor was the photographer himself, in a dull blue kurta and a pair of jeans. He also had a mask on. The two maintained social distance in the picture.

Amitabh has always been socially conscious but the current pandemic is particularly important as four members of his family, including himself, tested positive to the virus. In July this year, Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek, daughter-in-law actor Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter tested positive for Covid -19.

They were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. The first of the lot to leave the hospital after testing negative were Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Amitabh was discharged in August. Abhishek, meanwhile, took the longest to recover.

At the time of his detection, his tweet talking about it made history. It emerged as the most liked tweet of 2020. The post was also appreciated as it helped remove stigma associated with the disease.

Amitabh had shot for Kaun Banega Crorapati 12 before he caught the virus. Post recovery, he went back to the sets to shoot for the upcoming season of the game show.

During the pandemic, Amitabh saw the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the pipeline are films such as Jhund, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, a Telugu film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

