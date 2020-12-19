Home Celebrity proudly off his custom cufflinks carrying grandson Agastya's name,...

Amitabh Bachchan proudly shows off his custom cufflinks carrying grandson Agastya's name, says he misses him dearly

Amitabh said that he has cufflinks bearing names of all his grandkids and that they were gifted to him by his family

amitabh-bachchan-proudly-shows-off-his-custom-cufflinks-carrying-grandson-agastya’s-name,-says-he-misses-him-dearly

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

India — Actor took the opportunity to express his love for his grandchildren on Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, during the special kids’ week of the show. He showed off custom cufflinks, which bore the name of his grandson, Agastya Nanda.

During the episode, when an 11-year-old contestant asked him about the cufflinks, Amitabh said that he has cufflinks bearing names of all his grandkids and that they were gifted to him by his .

On that day, he was wearing the ones with Agastya’s name because he said that he was him dearly, as Agastya was studying abroad.

Earlier this year, Amitabh had shared an inspiring picture with Agastya straight from the at his Mumbai residence. Sharing the picture on , Amitabh wrote, “ .. the fit .. fit the .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..” Both Amitabh and Agastya could be seen posing with dumbbells in their gym area.

Agastya also made his Instagram debut this year, and left and fans confused by his quirky posts.

Agastya’s Instagram has the appearance of a scrapbook and includes pictures with his sister and . Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by his uncle, .

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he couldn’t afford Rs 2, shares an emotional childhood

Amitabh was last seen in the Amazon Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre in the pipeline.

