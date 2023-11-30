Amy Lee says 50 Cent ‘hates her guts’

Amy Lee from Evanescence recently spoke about how 50 Cent hasn’t been a fan of the band since they won a Grammy over him in 2004. During an interview with the Daily Beast, Lee mentioned that despite their surprise win for best new artist, she thought 50 Cent would take the prize that night. Their success came during a period when both Evanescence and 50 Cent were doing incredibly well in the music scene. Lee joked to Daily Beast that 50 Cent hates her guts. She said that it was just one of those things, and that truthfully, they thought 50 Cent was going to win as well.
At the 2004 Grammys, Evanescence won best new artist and best hard rock performance for “Bring Me to Life,” while 50 Cent had four nominations but didn’t win any awards. The 2004 Grammy Awards honoured music released from October 2002 and September 2003. Lee admitted that despite the band’s popularity, she didn’t anticipate winning and found the experience overwhelming.
Hits like ‘Bring Me to Life’ and ‘My Immortal’
Evanescence released the diamond-certified debut album Fallen which had hits such as “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal”. As for 50 Cent, his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was launched and had two No.1 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, “In da Club” and “21 Questions.”