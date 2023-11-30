Celebrity Entertainment USA

Amy Lee says 50 Cent ‘hates her guts’

ByLydia Koh

November 30, 2023
Amy Lee from Evanescence recently spoke about how 50 Cent hasn’t been a fan of the band since they won a Grammy over him in 2004. During an interview with the Daily Beast, Lee mentioned that despite their surprise win for best new artist, she thought 50 Cent would take the prize that night. Their success came during a period when both Evanescence and 50 Cent were doing incredibly well in the music scene. Lee joked to Daily Beast that 50 Cent hates her guts. She said that it was just one of those things, and that truthfully, they thought 50 Cent was going to win as well.

At the 2004 Grammys, Evanescence won best new artist and best hard rock performance for “Bring Me to Life,” while 50 Cent had four nominations but didn’t win any awards. The 2004 Grammy Awards honoured music released from October 2002 and September 2003. Lee admitted that despite the band’s popularity, she didn’t anticipate winning and found the experience overwhelming.

Hits like ‘Bring Me to Life’ and ‘My Immortal’

Evanescence released the diamond-certified debut album Fallen which had hits such as “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal”. As for 50 Cent, his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was launched and had two No.1 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, “In da Club” and “21 Questions.”

There was an odd moment during their win when 50 Cent walked on stage but didn’t say anything, leaving everyone puzzled. Lee recalled the moment humorously, likening it to a scene from Zoolander. However, despite the incident, there’s been no communication between Lee and 50 Cent since then.

50 Cent’s feelings about Evanescence winning

50 Cent later mentioned his perceived snub during an event in 2020, expressing his feelings about Evanescence winning the best new artist category. Evanescence has continued making music after their successful debut album, receiving more Grammy nominations in later years. Their most recent album, “The Bitter Truth,” was released in 2021, and they completed a world tour earlier this year.

