Study shows immunity to COVID is better than expected

This means these B cells could still rapidly produce antibodies against -CoV-2 eight months post-infection

Kazi Mahmood

InternationalCOVID-19
In the early stages of the , researchers feared people with the virus could be reinfected quickly.

But a study by a team of researchers from shows the body can generate memory B cells specific to -CoV-2.

The team, led by Menno van Zelm at Monash , published a preliminary study last week showing the B cells last at least eight months, and likely even longer.

This means these memory B cells could still rapidly produce antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 eight months post-.

Other researchers from shows memory B cells lasted at least six months, in a preliminary study also released last week.

The report in The Conversation says researchers from Australia saw a drop in circulating antibodies against the virus after two months in the blood of the 25 patients they looked at.

And they found memory B cells against two important parts of the virus: the spike protein (what most vaccines are designed to target) and the “nucleocapsid”, another structural protein of the virus.

They say this should give long-lasting immunity.

There have been just 26 confirmed cases of reinfection reported so far.

This is according to a COVID reinfection tracker by Dutch news agency BNO News (although the tally is likely higher).

The Conversation says with 60 million people infected globally so far; reinfection, therefore, seems to be a very rare event.

