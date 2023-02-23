Andrew Tate’s Detention Extended by Romanian Court

A Romanian court extended Andrew Tate’s detention as part of the ongoing investigation. The 36-year-old influencer and his brother were arrested in late December, and their current detention order was set to expire next week.

In 2016, Andrew Tate gained notoriety for his appearance on Big Brother, but was removed from the show for his controversial comments on social media. He is kown as the “King of toxic masculinity” due to his behaviour and beliefs. Additionally, his contentious remarks about women have further exacerbated the negative perception of him.

His recent beef with Greta Thunberg has landed him in jail, thanks to a picture he posted on social media. According to the Daily Mail, Greta states that Andrew Tate got into a spat with her because he is “threatened” by her.

Netizens react to Andrew Tate’s extended detention

Andrew Tate to remain behind bars for another 30 days as Romanian court extends his detention for a third time. pic.twitter.com/BYwUHUlH2I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2023

Pop Crave, a popular Twitter page, recently announced the news about Andrew Tate to its followers. However, many netizens noticed that the page had used an unflattering photo of the influencer. As a result, some commenters have made unkind remarks about Tate’s appearance in the photo.

Take your meds, no one is crying over an alleged sex trafficker spending time in jail. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/v6spJMeySS — KÉMY 🇨🇭 (@mr_kemy) February 22, 2023

The “woke” crowd rejoiced with this news and are making remarks that straight men are crying after hearing this news. However, that is an overgeneralization to which another netizen points out. He added that nobody is crying that an alleged sex offender is currently behind bars, straight or not.

He already fled one cohntry to avoid these kinds of charges. He’s clearly a flight risk… also he literally moved to Romania because he thought their corrupt government and law enforcement would be on HIS side and let him get away with everything. Unfortunately he didn’t think… https://t.co/M2HHixCRhg — 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙭𝙮 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙗𝙤𝙬 🌈 (@MaxxyRainbow) February 21, 2023

Despite his controversial reputation, Andrew Tate has garnered a surprising amount of support from some netizens, who believe that the treatment he is receiving is unfair. Some have even suggested that Tate’s decision to settle in Romania was due to corrupt officials in other countries.

However, some individuals have countered this viewpoint, arguing that Tate’s past behaviour and comments are deserving of criticism. There are rebuttals towards this as many claim that the charges against him are fake.

i cant tell if ur joking or not — Iras (@billsiras) February 21, 2023

Another netizen states that Andrew Tate has been a father figure to him. He lost his father at a young age and grew up without a father figure. Apparently, Tate helped the netizen overcome his problems and is in fact one of the reasons why he is still alive.

The Romanian court will decide the outcome of Andrew Tate’s case, which is still investigating the allegations of human trafficking and rape against him. It is reasonable to assume that the Romanian government is in the process of gathering evidence to support their case. As such, we will need to wait for the court’s decision to determine Tate’s guilt or innocence.

