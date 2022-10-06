Sources: Angelina poisoned kids to turn against Pitt

- Advertisement -

A countersuit filed by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt on Tuesday includes additional details about an alleged physical altercation between the former couple on a plane in 2016.

Sources believe Angelina has poisoned the kids against Brad to the point he has little to no relationship with any of them.

And a representative for Pitt told CNN that the latest allegations were “completely false.”

According to recent reports, Angelina Jolie revealed details about the physical abuse she endured during her marriage to actor Brad Pitt.

Pitt allegedly abused Jolie and their six children on a plane ride from France to California in 2016.

The actress’ attempt to portray Pitt as a child molester has had an impact on their six children. According to a source, Pitt has a “limited and strained relationship as a result of her alienation campaign.” Despite the allegations, Pitt has denied them all, and Jolie has asked authorities to charge the actor. The FBI concluded that the allegations were insufficient after conducting an investigation, the report says. The Department of Children and Family Services’ investigation was also closed due to a lack of evidence.

He sued Jolie in February, claiming that the two agreed that neither would sell without the other’s permission.

A representative for Pitt told CNN on Tuesday, “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims.”

“Pitt has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not accept responsibility for what he did not do. These new allegations are entirely false.”

In August, CNN reported on some of these details from a heavily redacted FBI report.

After the FBI completed its investigation in 2016, Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Pitt and Family Court

Jolie has gone to great length against Pitt. She went to a family court to try to convince the judge in the divorce case that Pitt was an unfit parent who does not deserve any custody. As a result, the judge gave the former couple 50/50 custody, which means the judge is rejecting the Maleficent actress’s claims of abuse.

Jolie also filed anonymous freedom of information lawsuit against the FBI to make public her allegations regarding the abuse incident.

Winery war

There is a cross-complaint as part of the current legal battle over Chateau Miraval, a French winery that is owned by both Jolie and Pitt.

The actress is willing to sell her part but negotiations for Jolie to sell her share of the winery to Pitt broke down over the latter’s demand that she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about his physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.

TMZ says the winery lawsuit had “zero” to do with Jolie’s allegations of abuse but she recounted her claims in great detail. Jolie has managed to poison her children against their father.

On the other hand, the actor has never said anything bad about Jolie in public. He is believed to be deeply wounded by everything that has happened, says some source.

The Plane Incident

CNN says it obtained court documents in which Jolie reveals about the plane incident on September 14, 2016, five days before she filed for divorce.

The document alleges that prior to arriving at the airport, Pitt argued with one of their six children, who at that time were between the ages eight and 15.

When Jolie asked Brad “what was wrong” he verbally attacked her and then an hour and a half later “pulled” her into the bathroom, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”

The claim also alleges, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

As we said above, Pitt denies the allegations. To him, Jolie’s story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims.

