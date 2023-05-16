ANTI-CAPITALIST establishment in Toronto CLOSES DOWN after LACK of FUNDS

It seems that the woke left has quite a number of ideologies, and one of them is being an anti-capitalist. A “radical” pay what you can establishment closes its doors in Toronto after a lack of funds. Pretty ironic, especially when they pride themselves in beating the system that is supposedly “evil.”

According to Breitbart, the owner acknowledges that this pay what you can initiative is resulting in financial losses for the business. However, the owner claims that the coffee was offset by the higher prices of other beverages on the menu.

Following that, despite these efforts, the coffee shop struggles to stay operational. Owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer, writes, “Regrettably, the absence of inherited wealth or initial capital from morally questionable sources prevented me from enduring the slow winter period and expanding in ways necessary for long-term sustainability.”

Twitter users react to the anti-capitalist establishment closing down

Apparently, giving away your product for free is a poor business model. Shocked that his fellow communists didn't show more generosity. — RADIO BALONEY (@RadioBaloney) May 15, 2023

Furthermore, this is currently the bud of all jokes among conservatives on Twitter. Furthermore, many of those on Twitter do not believe that capitalism is an evil machine, but as a meritocracy system. One user even states that it is a pity that the other fellow communists refuse to show more generosity to their own kind.

It sounds like his business model was to be an investor ponzi scheme, "seed capital" isn't talking about customers — Mike Kim (@MikeK_LA) May 15, 2023

However, another user states that the owner is practically blaming his customers for abusing the very policy he set in. The user understands his statement as saying that his “deadbeat” customers did not pay for their coffee. Others are speculating that this business model seems quite similar to a Ponzi scheme.

Any more anti-capitalisy would be a guy with a bayonette poking you to eat it faster. — Robokapp (@Robo35u) May 15, 2023

Despite this, there are some users who have experience eating at other “anti-capitalist” restaurants that ironically are making full use out of the capitalist system. This other restaurant apparently charges their customers $9 for a simple meal. Some users joke that there should be actual anti-capitalist people poking their customers with a bayonet forcing them to eat faster.

Looks like it worked out great. Communism 0

Capitalism 1 — Castle Rising (@CastleMarkets) May 15, 2023

Moreover, conservatives on Twitter describe this incident as a win for capitalism. The user adds that the business pitch for this idea would have been quite interesting. Regardless, at the end of the day, a business needs to make profit, if it does not make any profits then it would not be able to stay afloat.

