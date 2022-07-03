anwar:-chicken-price-has-been-soaring-for-six-months,-why-‘jihad’-task-force-only-launched-last-week?

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has slammed the federal government for only announcing a Cabinet task force to tackle inflation last week, despite prices of chicken and goods already rising for six months.

The PKR president said tonight that based on when he was a Cabinet member, a committee is launched right at the start of an issue, not months after the public was already suffering from it.

“The chicken price has been going up for six months, since the Hari Raya, now Hari Raya Haji and since Chinese New Year. And just last week they announced a committee. What kind of government is this?

“Now the prices have soared and they create a Cabinet committee … They don’t help with people’s problems at all,” he told a Selangor Pakatan Harapan rally in Tanjung Karang.

On June 29, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chaired by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa with four other ministers and the chief secretary to the government to formulate strategies to tackle inflation and the rising prices of goods.

He said the special committee would hold meetings twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, adding that a press conference would be held after each meeting to provide clarification on the issues discussed.

The task force was announced on the same day the government re-introduce ceiling price for chicken at RM9.40 per kilogram after announcing the ceiling price of RM8.70 would be removed on July 1.

