Anwar willing to work with politicians who are against corruption

Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of the Keadilan opposition party, says he is willing to work with politicians who desire a system free of corruption and abuse of power.
This is perhaps his response to reports that ex-PM Najib Razak had suggested that Umno backs him as PM.
Najib said he told the BN factions they should support Anwar to be the next PM in an attempt to pull the coalition out of Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.
However, the proposal was rejected.
In his offer to work with Anwar, Najib had also suggested that Anwar should not come with the DAP.
The Umno members and grass root are not willing to work Anwar’s partner in the Pakatan Harapan, the DAP.
In reaction to this, Anwar issued a statement saying he takes cognizance of the latest political developments.
He stressed that efforts to reclaim the people’s mandate must not be at the expense of principles and idealism.
The pro-government trolls attacked Anwar over Najib’s personal efforts to rope in the Umno and BN leaders and members to join Anwar.
“Alhamduillah, we managed to save the nation from an emergency declaration and I wish to reiterate my gratitude to the rulers for defending the federal constitution against abuse of power.
“The rulers’ reminder and warning concerning the abuse of power and principles of justice should not be taken lightly.
“It must be upheld by all parties to reject bad practices,” he adds.
Anwar says Keadilan would continue to champion the reformasi agenda based on justice and the well-being of the people.