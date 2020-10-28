Home Asia Featured News Anwar willing to work with politicians are against corruption

Anwar willing to work with politicians who are against corruption

The statement from Anwar came after Najib Razak proposed to Barisan Nasional leaders to support Anwar as the next PM

anwar-warns-investors-not-to-believe-rumours-linking-bursa-malaysia-stocks-to-him

Kazi Mahmood

Asia, Malaysia
, the leader of the Keadilan opposition party, says he is willing to work with who desire a system free of corruption and of .
“We are willing to work with politicians who desire a system free of corruption and abuse of ,” he says.
This is perhaps his response to reports that ex-PM Najib Razak had suggested that backs him as PM.
Najib said he told the BN factions they should support Anwar to be the next PM in an attempt to pull the coalition out of ’s .
However, the was rejected.
In his offer to work with Anwar, Najib had also suggested that Anwar should not come with the DAP.
The Umno members and grass root are not willing to work Anwar’s partner in the Harapan, the DAP.
In reaction to this, Anwar issued a statement saying he takes cognizance of the latest political developments.
He stressed that efforts to reclaim the people’s mandate must not be at the expense of principles and idealism.
Several ’s came out on saying Anwar is willing to compromise his principles to work the corrupt.
The pro-government attacked Anwar over Najib’s personal efforts to rope in the Umno and BN leaders and members to join Anwar.
“Alhamduillah, we managed to save the nation from an declaration and I wish to reiterate my gratitude to the rulers for defending the federal constitution against abuse of power.
“The rulers’ reminder and warning concerning the abuse of power and principles of should not be taken lightly.
“It must be upheld by all parties to reject bad practices,” he adds.
Anwar says Keadilan would continue to champion the reformasi agenda based on justice and the well-being of the people.
