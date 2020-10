Anwar willing to work with politicians who are against corruption

However, the proposal was rejected.

Najib said he told the BN factions they should support Anwar to be the next PM in an attempt to pull the coalition out of Muhyiddin Yassin ’s government

This is perhaps his response to reports that ex-PM Najib Razak had suggested that Umno backs him as PM.

“We are willing to work with politicians who desire a system free of corruption and abuse of power ,” he says.

In his offer to work with Anwar, Najib had also suggested that Anwar should not come with the DAP.

The Umno members and grass root are not willing to work Anwar’s partner in the Pakatan Harapan, the DAP.

In reaction to this, Anwar issued a statement saying he takes cognizance of the latest political developments.

He stressed that efforts to reclaim the people’s mandate must not be at the expense of principles and idealism.