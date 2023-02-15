Apple Interested In NBA Streaming Rights

The tech giant Apple has appeared to show an interest towards the National Basketball Association (NBA). Apple has been on the war path to solidify their streaming services. It even went to the point where they were giving out free trial periods for multiple months after purchasing a device from them.

According to Macrumors, NBCUniversal is reportedly seeking a deal that would allow it to broadcast the basketball playoff games on the NBC network, while making some regular season games exclusive to its Peacock streaming service. However, details on the specifics of the deal, including any interest from potential buyers like Apple, remain unclear.

This move would mark a return to NBA coverage for NBC, which lost the rights to the league more than 20 years ago when Disney and Turner Sports secured a long-term agreement. While any negotiations for new rights cannot begin until 2024, when the exclusive negotiation window for Disney and Turner Sports expires, there is a possibility that the association could consider bids from outside companies, including Apple.

Apple and Amazon interested for NBA’s streaming rights

It appears that not only Apple is interested, but Amazon too. Furthermore, NBC seems to want the rights to stream the league back. It will definitely be a tough battle between the three companies. However, Amazon Prime subscribers are against Amazon purchasing the rights due to a fear of another price increase.

Netizens are also commenting on the fact that Apple wants to slowly dominate American sports. Currently, their streaming platform owns the rights to stream Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. The most profitable American sport still remains to be the National Football League, to which Apple still does not own the rights to.

Apple appears to be increasing their presence quickly on the streaming game. If Netflix is not careful, they might be overturned by Apple very soon. The one advantage Apple TV+ has over most of the content providers is that they are the very company that produces these media consumption devices.

