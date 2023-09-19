Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have taken legal steps to dissolve their two-year marriage. According to TMZ, both Grande and Gomez filed for divorce today, with Grande’s attorney Laura Wasser submitting the initial paperwork, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and listing their separation date as February 20, 2023.

Sources informed TMZ that the couple had resolved all their matters privately before filing for divorce, with Grande planning to provide financial support to Gomez. Despite their separation becoming public in July, the delay in filing was attributed to their desire to handle details and reach an amicable settlement outside the public eye.

Grande no hard feelings

Insiders emphasized the respectful and caring nature of their interactions throughout this process, asserting that there are no lingering hard feelings between them.

Grande is currently in a relationship with Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July. On September 13, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight, noting that Gomez was still in the process of healing post-breakup. The Los Angeles real estate agent has been channeling his efforts into work, striving to stay occupied in positive ways.

Gomez dating casually

The source added that Gomez has been dating casually, receiving attention from several women, though he hasn’t entirely moved on from his relationship with Grande. Neither Grande nor Gomez has publicly commented on their breakup. The former couple began dating in early 2020, became engaged in December 2020, and tied the knot in May 2021.

Grande and Gomez exchanged vows discreetly in May 2021 at her residence in Montecito, California, following a six-month engagement that began with Gomez’s proposal, during which he gifted her a unique pearl and diamond ring.

Initially, Grande, known for her role in “Victorious,” had maintained privacy about their relationship. However, in May 2020, she made their love public when Gomez appeared alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in her music video for “Stuck With U.”

Before her marriage to Gomez, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson, but their relationship ended in October 2018 after just five months together.

