Home South Asia India Arthritis drug can reduce mortality rate in patients by 71%: Study

Arthritis drug can reduce mortality rate in Covid-19 patients by 71%: Study

The research is led by the researchers in Karolinska Institute in Sweden

arthritis-drug-can-reduce-mortality-rate-in-covid-19-patients-by-71%:-study

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

South AsiaIndiaInternationalWorld
- Advertisement -

India, Nov. 15 — With almost a year since the (Covid-19) disease was declared a , the disease continues to wreak havoc across the world. There is still very less we know about the disease and the researchers are working day and night to gather more and more information about the disease and its cure.

In a major win against the Covid-19 researchers have identified that an Arthritis drug can help in reducing the in elderly people by 71%. As per the findings, a daily pill of baricitinib along with standard care can reduce the by 71% in Covid-19 patients with moderate or severe .

The drug is marketed under the name Olumiant and is available for rheumatoid arthritis for only three years now.

The latest findings can be encouraging for medics as they are hoping the arthritis drug could help save most vulnerable to coronavirus that are elderly people.

- Advertisement -

The is led by the researchers in Karolinska Institute in .

As many as 53,945,763 people have been infected by the Covid-19 across the world. Most of the fresh cases were reported from and . While 1,311,427 others have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, on vaccine front, US-based pharmaceutical company recently announced that the vaccine, it is developing in joint cooperation with ’s BioNTech is 90% effective in preventing infections in the ongoing Phase 3 trials.

The findings were based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants contracted the . The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred. The preliminary results pave the way for the companies to seek an -use authorization from regulators if further research shows the shot is also safe.

- Advertisement -

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

PKR MP says RM85m for Jasa pay could pay for clinics, schools, laptops for students,

KUALA LUMPUR -- The government should reconsider its proposal to revive the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) as there was...
Read more
Featured News

Russia backs India’s stance at SCO summit

India, Nov. 13 -- Russia on Thursday backed India's assertion that shouldn't raise bilateral matters at platforms such...
Read more
Featured News

Dr Mahathir: Anwar may not have what it takes to steer economy through financial storms

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 14 -- Tun Dr Mohamad has suggested that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri might...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram